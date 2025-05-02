Breaking Down Olaplex Hldgs: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Olaplex Hldgs, presenting an average target of $1.95, a high estimate of $2.00, and a low estimate of $1.70. Marking an increase of 1.56%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $1.92.

The standing of Olaplex Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $2.00 $2.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $2.00 $2.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $1.70 $1.50 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $2.00 $2.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $2.00 $2.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $2.00 $2.00

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company. It offers science-backed solutions that improve hair health. It identifies the majority of consumers' relevant haircare concerns in collaboration with the community of professional hairstylists and consumers and strives to address them through its proprietary technology and innovation capabilities. It offers products through an omnichannel platform that serves professional, specialty retail, and DTC channels. The company derives its revenue through the sale of its hair care products. The company generates the majority of revenue from Professional sales channels followed by Specialty Retail and then DTC. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the International market.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Olaplex Hldgs's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.82% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Olaplex Hldgs's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.5%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Olaplex Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.74, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

