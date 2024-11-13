Breaking Down Integral Ad Science: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $16.5, along with a high estimate of $18.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. A 10.81% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $18.50.

The standing of Integral Ad Science among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $18.00 $20.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $16.00 $18.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $16.00 $18.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $16.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Integral Ad Science. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Integral Ad Science compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Integral Ad Science's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Integral Ad Science: A Closer Look

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp is a digital advertising verification company. The cloud-based technology platform of the company delivers independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across all devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas region.

Integral Ad Science's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Integral Ad Science's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.51%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Integral Ad Science's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.96% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Integral Ad Science's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.82%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Integral Ad Science's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.67%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Integral Ad Science's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

