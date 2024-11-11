Breaking Down Hain Celestial Group: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $8.4, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $8.00, the current average has increased by 5.0%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Hain Celestial Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Lazar Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $9.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $8.00 $8.00 Andrew Lazar Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $9.00 $7.00 Brian Holland DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $8.00 $8.00 Matthew Smith Stifel Raises Hold $9.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hain Celestial Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Hain Celestial Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hain Celestial Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Hain Celestial Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Inc is a health and wellness company. It makes natural and organic food and personal-care products. The company offers products across various categories such as snacks, baby & kids food, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care through brands like Garden Veggie Snacks, Terra chips, Garden of Eatin snacks, Hartley's Jelly, and Celestial Seasonings teas among others. It operates under two reportable segments; North America and International. The majority of its revenue is derived from the North America segment which represents the sale of its products in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the sale of its products in the United Kingdom and the Western European region.

A Deep Dive into Hain Celestial Group's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Hain Celestial Group's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.48%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hain Celestial Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.7%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hain Celestial Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.31%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hain Celestial Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.89.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

