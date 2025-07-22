Breaking Down Guild Holdings: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $18.88, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $15.50. This current average reflects an increase of 18.0% from the previous average price target of $16.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Guild Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Hurwit Jefferies Raises Hold $20.00 $16.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $20.00 $12.50 Giuliano Bologna Compass Point Raises Neutral $20.00 $19.00 Trevor Cranston JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $15.50 $16.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Guild Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Guild Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Guild Holdings compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Guild Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Guild Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Guild Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Guild Holdings analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Guild Holdings

Guild Holdings Co is a growth-oriented mortgage company. It operates in two segments; The origination segment operates its loan origination business throughout the United States. It is responsible for loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities. This segment is further divided into retail and correspondent channel, and The servicing segment provides a steady stream of cash flow to support the origination segment more importantly it allows for the Company to build long-standing client relationships that drive repeat and referral business back to the origination segment to recapture the client's next mortgage transaction. It is responsible for the servicing activities of all loans in its servicing portfolio. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Origination segment.

Financial Insights: Guild Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Guild Holdings faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -12.36% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Guild Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Guild Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Guild Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.73.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GHLD

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Jefferies Downgrades Buy Hold Jul 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Jun 2025 JMP Securities Downgrades Market Outperform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for GHLD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.