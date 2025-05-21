Breaking Down Granite Point Mortgage: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Granite Point Mortgage and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $2.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $3.50 and a low estimate of $2.25. A 6.67% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $3.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Granite Point Mortgage is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Harter UBS Raises Buy $3.25 $2.50 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $2.25 $2.50 Douglas Harter UBS Lowers Buy $2.50 $3.50 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $2.50 $2.75 Douglas Harter UBS Lowers Buy $3.50 $3.75

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Granite Point Mortgage. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Granite Point Mortgage compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Granite Point Mortgage's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc focuses on directly originating, investing in, and managing senior floating rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company constructs its investment portfolio on a loan-by-loan basis, emphasizing rigorous credit underwriting, selectivity, and diversification, and assesses each investment from a fundamental value perspective relative to other opportunities available in the market. It typically provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for a variety of purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, refinancing, and a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning and repurposing of the property.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Granite Point Mortgage's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -17.79% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Granite Point Mortgage's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -105.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.74%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Granite Point Mortgage's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.42.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

