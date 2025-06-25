Breaking Down Fluence Energy: 15 Analysts Share Their Views

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) has been analyzed by 15 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 9 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 6 0 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $5.57, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. This current average represents a 30.64% decrease from the previous average price target of $8.03.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Fluence Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $5.00 $4.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $6.00 $7.00 Stephen Trent Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $5.00 $4.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Underperform $3.00 $4.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $6.00 $4.50 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $8.00 $9.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $4.00 $10.00 Dimple Gosai B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $5.00 $8.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $10.00 $14.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Sell $2.00 $6.00 George Gianarikas Baird Lowers Neutral $5.00 $9.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Neutral $4.50 $8.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $8.00 $10.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $7.00 $14.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $5.00 $9.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Fluence Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Fluence Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fluence Energy compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fluence Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Fluence Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Fluence Energy's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fluence Energy analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Fluence Energy's Background

Fluence Energy Inc is enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Financial Milestones: Fluence Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Fluence Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -30.74%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fluence Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.19% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -7.78%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fluence Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.0, Fluence Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FLNC

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform Market Perform Jun 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for FLNC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.