Breaking Down CCC Intelligent Solutions: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $13.75, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average has decreased by 1.79% from the previous average price target of $14.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive CCC Intelligent Solutions is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $13.00 $14.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $14.00 $14.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $14.00 Michael Funk B of A Securities Announces Buy $15.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CCC Intelligent Solutions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CCC Intelligent Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CCC Intelligent Solutions's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into CCC Intelligent Solutions's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CCC Intelligent Solutions analyst ratings.

Discovering CCC Intelligent Solutions: A Closer Look

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, and AI-enabled digital workflows. The company generate revenue through the sale of software subscriptions and other revenue, primarily from professional services. The company has its presence in United States and China. Majority of the revenue is generated from United States.

A Deep Dive into CCC Intelligent Solutions's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: CCC Intelligent Solutions's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.88%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CCC Intelligent Solutions's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.1% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CCC Intelligent Solutions's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.66% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: CCC Intelligent Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.44.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

