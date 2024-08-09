Breaking Down Cars.com: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Cars.com (NYSE:CARS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $22.8, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Experiencing a 6.56% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $24.40.

The perception of Cars.com by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lee Krowl B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $26.00 $27.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Lowers Neutral $19.00 $20.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $19.00 $25.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $25.00 $25.00

Delving into Cars.com's Background

Cars.com Inc is an online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles. The company brands include Dealer Inspire, DealerRater, FUEL, Accu-Trade, PickupTrucks.com, CreditIQ, and NewCars.com., websites directed towards different consumer segments.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cars.com

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cars.com's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.85% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cars.com's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cars.com's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.07%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.98.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

