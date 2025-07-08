Breaking Down Canaan: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $4.69, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $1.50. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 23.99% lower than the prior average price target of $6.17.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Canaan is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Announces Market Perform $1.50 - Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $5.00 $8.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Lowers Buy $2.00 $3.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Announces Buy $3.00 - Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Canaan. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Canaan compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Canaan's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Canaan

Canaan Inc is a developer of supercomputing chips and the manufacturer of digital blockchain computing equipment and the supplier of the overall scheme for computer software and hardware of digital blockchain. The revenues of the company are derived from the sales of Bitcoin mining machines and related parts and accessories. Geographically, the company derives its maximum revenue from United States.

Key Indicators: Canaan's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Canaan's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 135.89% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -104.42%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Canaan's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -33.84%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Canaan's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -16.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, Canaan faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

