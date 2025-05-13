Breaking Down Blink Charging: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $3.16, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $0.80. Highlighting a 26.51% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $4.30.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Blink Charging's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Grippin UBS Lowers Neutral $0.80 $1.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Hold $2.00 $3.50 Craig Irwin Roth MKM Lowers Buy $3.00 $4.00 Mickey Legg Benchmark Lowers Buy $2.00 $5.00 Sameer Joshi HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Blink Charging. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Blink Charging compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Blink Charging compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Blink Charging's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Blink Charging's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co is an owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging services. The company offers both residential and commercial EV charging equipment, enabling EV drivers to easily recharge at various location types. The company's business is the sale and distribution of electric vehicle charging equipment and its associated revenues earned from customers and/or Property Partners who use equipment connected to its network. It earns a majority of revenue from U.S.A.

Breaking Down Blink Charging's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Blink Charging faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -29.24% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Blink Charging's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -244.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blink Charging's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -46.94%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -28.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Blink Charging's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

