Breaking Down Array Technologies: 18 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 18 analysts provided ratings for Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 4 5 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $13.86, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. A decline of 28.81% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Buy $11.00 - Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Buy $14.00 $18.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $12.00 $17.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $12.00 $23.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $11.00 $18.00 Paul Coster JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $22.00 $27.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Lowers Hold $11.50 $16.50 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $14.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $14.00 $21.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $17.00 $20.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $16.00 $24.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $8.00 $14.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $11.00 $15.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $8.00 $20.00 Paul Coster JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $27.00 $29.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Buy $14.00 $17.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $17.00 $18.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Announces Positive $14.00 -

Array Technologies Inc manufacturer of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects. The company's product is an integrated system of steel supports, electric motors, gearboxes and electronic controllers referred to as a single-axis tracker that move solar panels throughout the day to maintain an optimal orientation to the sun, which increases their energy production. Its operations are in the United States, Australia, Spain, Brazil and Rest of the World with the United States deriving the majority of the revenue.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Array Technologies's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -49.63%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Array Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.67%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Array Technologies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.54%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Array Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.73%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Array Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.4, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

