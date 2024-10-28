Bread Financial price target lowered to $56 from $58 at Seaport Research

Seaport Research analyst Bill Ryan lowered the firm’s price target on Bread Financial (BFH) to $56 from $58 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. More important than the recently reported Q3 results were the qualitative comments provided on the company’s recentearnings callregarding the credit outlook, the analyst tells investors. Specifically, management expressed caution and optimism in their credit outlook, although data continues to point to a favorable turn in 2025, the firm adds. Additionally, it was clarified the company expects improvements throughout 2025, but the degree of improvement is not yet known, Seaport says.

