News & Insights

Stocks
BFH

Bread Financial price target lowered to $55 from $57 at BofA

October 25, 2024 — 08:06 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Bread Financial (BFH) to $55 from $57 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. There were “few surprises” in the Q3 results and the company’s full-year guidance was unchanged, notes the analyst, who attributes shares modestly underperforming to continuing uncertainty on when credit loss rates will improve. A soft landing, recent credit tightening, and slower loan growth across the industry should benefit loss rates, particularly in the second half of 2025, says the analyst, who notes that Bread’s own reserve rate forecast also implies that 2025 losses will be in line with to better than in 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BFH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BFH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.