Bread Financial Expands 2024 Stock Buyback Program

December 02, 2024 — 06:58 am EST

An update from Bread Financial Holdings ( (BFH) ) is now available.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has boosted its 2024 share repurchase program by $25 million, increasing its total authorization to $55 million of common stock by the end of the year. This move aims to counteract dilution effects from employee stock issuances. The company can conduct stock buybacks based on market conditions and regulatory guidelines, demonstrating its commitment to strategic capital management.

