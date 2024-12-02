Bread Financial Expands 2024 Stock Buyback Program

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An update from Bread Financial Holdings ( (BFH) ) is now available.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has boosted its 2024 share repurchase program by $25 million, increasing its total authorization to $55 million of common stock by the end of the year. This move aims to counteract dilution effects from employee stock issuances. The company can conduct stock buybacks based on market conditions and regulatory guidelines, demonstrating its commitment to strategic capital management.

For a thorough assessment of BFH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.