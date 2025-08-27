Markets
Bread Financial Authorizes $200 Mln Share Repurchase Program

August 27, 2025 — 08:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH), on Wednesday, announced that the board has authorized a new share repurchase plan of up to $200 million of stock, with no expiration date set for the program.

The plan does not commit the company to buy a specific number of shares and may be modified, suspended, or terminated at any time.

Repurchases will be made at the company's discretion and will depend on market conditions, regulatory requirements, and other relevant factors

In the pre-market trading, Bread Financial is 2.10% higher at $65.20 on the New York Stock Exchange.

