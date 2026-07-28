Is BRBR Stock Attractive After Its Sharp Valuation Reset in 2026?

BellRing Brands, Inc. BRBR has seen a sharp valuation reset in 2026 as investors weigh weaker guidance, falling margins and a less certain earnings recovery. The stock’s lower multiple now reflects a more cautious view of the business.

The question is whether that discount adequately compensates investors for execution risks tied to promotions, input costs, freight, mix and the timing of margin improvement.

BRBR Trades Below Key Valuation Benchmarks

BRBR trades at 10.2X forward 12-month earnings, below 14.58X for its Zacks sub-industry, 17.0X for the broader Zacks Consumer Staples sector and 20.2X for the S&P 500 index.

The discount also looks large against the company’s own history. BellRing shares trade well below the stock’s five-year median forward earnings multiple, after falling 51.1% year to date and 76.5% over the trailing 12-month period.



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BellRing Brands’ Guidance Reset Raises Risk

Management lowered fiscal 2026 net sales guidance to $2.33-$2.37 billion, or flat to 2% growth. The prior outlook called for $2.41-$2.46 billion, or 4% to 6% growth.

The adjusted EBITDA outlook was cut to $315-$335 million from $425-$440 million. The revision reflects weaker Premier Protein baseline velocities, more muted demand-driver contribution, unfavorable mix, increased trade investment, freight and protein inflation, lower cost savings and reduced selling, general and administrative expense leverage.

BellRing currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

BRBR Earnings Show Significant Compression

BellRing’s fiscal second-quarter earnings showed why the valuation reset alone may not settle the investment debate. Adjusted earnings fell 74% to 14 cents, while adjusted EBITDA declined 55% to $53.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 9% from 20.2% a year earlier. Premier Protein volumes rose 11%, primarily from promotions and distribution gains, but average net selling prices declined because of promotional investment and unfavorable mix.

That matters for investors assessing sales quality. Volume growth can protect category relevance, but it does not necessarily rebuild earnings if it depends heavily on discounts while costs remain elevated.

BRBR needs better pricing, mix and cost control to convert demand into stronger margins. Until that happens, earnings recovery could lag the company’s top-line opportunity.

BellRing Brands Retains Long-Term Support

The risk case is balanced by solid long-term demand drivers. BellRing operates in a protein category that remains healthy, with ready-to-drink shakes still benefiting from mainstream wellness trends and retailer support.

Distribution also remains a positive. Premier Protein consumption outside club rose 15% in the fiscal second quarter, while mass, food and eCommerce generated high-teens growth. Innovation through Premier Protein Ultimate and Premier Protein Sparkling Soda adds potential new use cases and shelf opportunities.

The Simply Good Foods Company SMPL is a relevant active-nutrition comparison because its Atkins and Quest brands compete for health-and-wellness consumer spending. Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH, a functional beverage company with CELSIUS and Alani Nu, also shows how wellness-oriented beverage brands are competing for consumer routines and retail space.

Capital allocation provides another support point. BellRing had $516.9 million remaining under its share-repurchase authorization as of March 31, 2026. Management expects strong cash flow in the second half of 2026 and net leverage in the low 3X range for the remainder of the fiscal year.



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BRBR’s Valuation Signal Remains Mixed

The bottom line is that BRBR’s lower multiple improves the valuation setup, but it does not erase execution risk. The company still needs to show that category demand, distribution and innovation can translate into better earnings quality.

The current Zacks Rank and individual Style Scores are not specified for BRBR. In general, the Zacks Rank is most useful for evaluating estimate-revision momentum, while Style Scores help investors assess value, growth and momentum characteristics alongside that rank.

For BRBR, the Neutral view and $14 price target point to a balanced risk-reward profile rather than a clear bullish signal. Discounted multiples may attract attention, but weaker visibility around margins and earnings recovery keeps the valuation message mixed.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.