Brazil’s CADE says Apple must lift restrictions on in-app payments

Brazil’s antitrust regulator CADE says Apple (AAPL) must allow app developers to link to external payment methods and to offer other in-app payment processing options, as the watchdog moved to proceed with an investigation into a complaint filed by MercadoLibre (MELI). CADE ruled that Apple must allow app developers to add tools so customers can buy their services or products outside the app, such as through the use of hyperlinks to external websites, and must allow app developers to offer other in-app payment processing options apart from the one owned by Apple. Apple will have 20 days to comply with the measures, CADE said, imposing a 250,000 real fine per day if Apple fails to comply with the demands.

