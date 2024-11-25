Brazilian Rare Earths Reports Promising Monte Alto Results

Brazilian Rare Earths Ltd. (AU:BRE) has released an update.

Brazilian Rare Earths Ltd. has reported promising results from its Monte Alto Rare Earth Project in Bahia, Brazil, with metallurgical tests showing up to 94% efficient extraction of rare earth elements. This innovative direct leaching process could significantly reduce costs, enhance yields, and open pathways for exporting high-grade minerals. The company plans to complete a scoping study by mid-2025 to explore further economic potentials of the project.

