Brazilian Critical Minerals Initiates Rights Issue Amid Exploration Plans

Brazilian Critical Minerals Ltd has initiated a non-renounceable rights issue, with documents sent to eligible shareholders. The company, which focuses on rare earth elements exploration in Brazil, aims to advance its Ema IAC project through a significant drilling program slated for completion by late 2024.

