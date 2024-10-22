Brazilian Critical Minerals Initiates Rights Issue Amid Exploration Plans

News & Insights

BBX Minerals Limited (AU:BCM) has released an update.

Brazilian Critical Minerals Ltd has initiated a non-renounceable rights issue, with documents sent to eligible shareholders. The company, which focuses on rare earth elements exploration in Brazil, aims to advance its Ema IAC project through a significant drilling program slated for completion by late 2024.

