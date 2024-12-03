Bravura Solutions Signals Growth with Upgraded Guidance

Bravura Solutions Limited (AU:BVS) has released an update.
Bravura Solutions Limited has upgraded its fiscal year 2025 financial guidance, projecting higher revenue and EBITDA than previously anticipated, thanks to a successful business transformation. The company also plans to resume dividend payments in early 2025, reflecting its return to profitability and strong financial health. This marks a positive shift for Bravura, underscoring its strengthened market position and commitment to shareholder returns.
