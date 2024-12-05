News & Insights

Bravura Solutions Sees Change in Shareholder Interest

December 05, 2024 — 07:47 pm EST

Bravura Solutions Limited (AU:BVS) has released an update.

Australian Ethical Investment Limited has decreased its substantial holding in Bravura Solutions Limited, with its voting power dropping from 7.53% to 6.46%. This change reflects a reduction in the number of ordinary shares held, which could influence market perceptions of Bravura’s stock. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it may impact Bravura’s market dynamics.

