Bravura Solutions Announces AGM Results and Strategic Moves

October 30, 2024 — 12:38 am EDT

Bravura Solutions Limited (AU:BVS) has released an update.

Bravura Solutions Limited, a notable provider of software solutions for the financial sector, has announced the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting. The meeting saw the election of Dexter Salna as a director and the approval of a capital return, highlighting the company’s strategic direction. With over 30 years of experience, Bravura continues to support major financial institutions worldwide.

