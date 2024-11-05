News & Insights

Bravo Mining’s Luanga Deposit Shows Promising Results

November 05, 2024 — 07:10 am EST

Bravo Mining Corp. (TSE:BRVO) has released an update.

Bravo Mining Corp.’s Luanga deposit in Brazil continues to show promising results with high-grade and thick mineralized intersections, enhancing its potential as a significant new supplier of essential metals. The latest drill results reveal substantial mineralization close to the surface with further potential for expansion. The project benefits from the existing infrastructure in the Carajás District, positioning it well for future development.

