Braskem S.A. Announces Board Changes Amidst Strategic Restructuring

November 29, 2024 — 06:48 am EST

Braskem SA (BAK) has released an update.

Braskem S.A. held an extraordinary general meeting to address changes in its Board of Directors, appointing new members to fill positions vacated by recent resignations. The meeting, conducted digitally, saw participation from a significant majority of voting capital shareholders, reflecting strong investor engagement. These changes aim to stabilize leadership as the company moves towards its upcoming fiscal responsibilities.

