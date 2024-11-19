News & Insights

Brandywine Realty announces closing of sale of One and Two Barton Skyway

November 19, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Brandywine Realty (BDN) Trust announced the closing of the sale of One and Two Barton Skyway, located at 1501 and 1601 South MoPac Expressway in Southwest Austin, to the City of Austin. The 386,000-square-foot facility, sold for $107.6 million, or $275 per square foot, will serve as a consolidated public safety headquarters. “This transaction is consistent with our capital recycling and portfolio management objectives. This sale both strengthens our balance sheet and positions us to seize high-quality, strategic investment opportunities,” said Jerry Sweeney, President & CEO of Brandywine Realty Trust. “At the same time, we remain deeply committed to Austin, exemplified by our development of 405 Colorado and Uptown ATX, our 66-acre master-planned development that is a cornerstone of Austin’s emerging second downtown.”

