Brand Engagement Network appoints Khiari as CFO, COO

Brand Engagement Network (BNAI)announces the appointment of Walid Khiari as Chief Financial Officer, CFO, and Chief Operating Officer, COO, effective November 18, 2024. This strategic leadership addition underscores BEN’s commitment to growth, innovation, and financial excellence.

