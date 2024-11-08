News & Insights

Stocks
BNAI

Brand Engagement Network appoints Khiari as CFO, COO

November 08, 2024 — 08:42 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Brand Engagement Network (BNAI)announces the appointment of Walid Khiari as Chief Financial Officer, CFO, and Chief Operating Officer, COO, effective November 18, 2024. This strategic leadership addition underscores BEN’s commitment to growth, innovation, and financial excellence.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BNAI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BNAI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.