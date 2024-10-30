Brand Engagement Network Acquires Cataneo to Expand Global Reach

Brand Engagement Network ( (BNAI) ) has provided an announcement.

Brand Engagement Network Inc. (BEN) is set to acquire Cataneo GmbH, a media technology leader from Germany, for $19.5 million in a cash and stock deal. This strategic move aims to expand BEN’s global media reach by integrating its advanced Generative AI with Cataneo’s Mydas platform, a leading advertising management system. The acquisition, expected to close in late 2024, will position BEN at the forefront of conversational AI and media engagement, promising growth in the $2 billion broadcast and agency segment.

