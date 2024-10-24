News & Insights

BranchOut Food sees Q1 revenue $3.8M

October 24, 2024 — 07:30 am EDT

With the commissioning of its state-of-the-art production facility in Peru and a surge of major customer reorders, BranchOut is projecting $3.8M in net revenue for Q1 2025-up 150% from the prior year-and expects to achieve positive cash flow in the same quarter. Inflecting to Positive Cash Flow Beginning in Q1 2025; Peru Facility Now Operational, Producing Initial Orders and Capturing High Margins; Nation’s Largest Warehouse Club Reorders $1.7M After Strong Per-Store Sales, Expanding Regions and Tripling SKUs; Planning 2025 Sales Strategy for the Ingredient Channel; in talks with Exclusive Sales Partner on a $5-6M commitment for 2025; Debt-Free Target by Q4 2025

