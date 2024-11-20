BrainsWay’s Deep TMS Shows Promise in Pain Reduction

Brainsway (BWAY) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
BrainsWay has unveiled promising clinical data from a study showing that its Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy significantly reduces pain as well as symptoms of anxiety and depression in patients with chronic peripheral neuropathic pain. The findings, published in the Neuromodulation journal, highlight the potential of Deep TMS as an effective noninvasive treatment option, although it is not yet FDA-approved for neuropathic pain. This could bolster investor interest as the company expands its portfolio of mental health disorder treatments.
For further insights into BWAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.