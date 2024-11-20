BrainsWay’s Deep TMS Shows Promise in Pain Reduction

Brainsway (BWAY) has released an update.

BrainsWay has unveiled promising clinical data from a study showing that its Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy significantly reduces pain as well as symptoms of anxiety and depression in patients with chronic peripheral neuropathic pain. The findings, published in the Neuromodulation journal, highlight the potential of Deep TMS as an effective noninvasive treatment option, although it is not yet FDA-approved for neuropathic pain. This could bolster investor interest as the company expands its portfolio of mental health disorder treatments.

