BrainsWay Secures $20 Million in Strategic Investment

Brainsway (BWAY) has released an update.
BrainsWay Ltd. successfully completed a private investment financing with Valor BrainsWay Holdings, raising approximately $20 million through the issuance of American Depositary Shares. The agreement also grants Valor the right to nominate board members, reflecting a strategic partnership. This development could influence BrainsWay’s position in the market and attract investor interest.
