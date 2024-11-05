News & Insights

BrainsWay Secures $20 Million in Strategic Investment

November 05, 2024 — 04:32 pm EST

Brainsway (BWAY) has released an update.

BrainsWay Ltd. successfully completed a private investment financing with Valor BrainsWay Holdings, raising approximately $20 million through the issuance of American Depositary Shares. The agreement also grants Valor the right to nominate board members, reflecting a strategic partnership. This development could influence BrainsWay’s position in the market and attract investor interest.

