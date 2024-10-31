BrainChip Holdings Director Adjusts Securities Portfolio

BrainChip Holdings (AU:BRN) has released an update.

BrainChip Holdings has announced a change in the securities interest of Director Antonio Jose Florindo Viana, who has acquired 250,000 ordinary shares and disposed of 250,000 restricted stock units and 85,000 ordinary shares. The transactions were conducted to accommodate tax payments related to the vesting of restricted stock units, with the shares valued at $0.235 each at the time of the transaction.

