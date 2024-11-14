Bragg Gaming reports Q3 EPS (EUR 0.01) vs. (EUR 0.13) last year

Reports Q3 revenue EUR 26.17M vs, EUR 22.57M last year. Matev Mazij, CEO for Bragg, commented, “The third quarter marked another period of strong growth and record results for Bragg. Revenue grew 16% year-over-year, gross profit increased 18%, and Adjusted EBITDA rose 7%. In the U.S., strong third quarter revenue gains from content distribution helped drive a 40% global increase in proprietary online content revenue year-over-year.”

