Bragg Gaming Group to Announce Q3 2024 Results

November 07, 2024 — 07:48 am EST

Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSE:BRAG) has released an update.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. is set to release its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 14, 2024, before the market opens. An investor call with CEO Matevž Mazij and interim CFO Robbie Bressler will follow, providing insights into the company’s performance and future outlook. As a prominent provider of iGaming solutions, Bragg continues to expand its global footprint with innovative gaming content and technology.

