Brady Corporation Reports Strong Q1 Fiscal 2025 Results

Brady Corporation’s Q1 fiscal 2025 results show a 13.6% sales increase, driven by organic growth, acquisitions, and currency boost. Adjusted income before taxes rose by 11%, while adjusted EPS grew 12% to $1.12. The company completed the acquisition of Gravotech, enhancing its product offerings and positioning for future growth. Despite a 1% drop in income before taxes, Brady remains financially strong, maintaining a net cash position and projecting continued growth throughout fiscal 2025.

