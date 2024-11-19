News & Insights

Bradda Head Lithium Unveils Promising Interim Results

November 19, 2024 — 02:09 am EST

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (GB:BHL) has released an update.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd has reported promising interim results for the first half of 2024, highlighting significant lithium discoveries in Arizona. The company completed successful drilling programs, identified abundant lithium in its projects, and exceeded resource estimates, triggering a $3 million royalty payment. These developments position Bradda Head favorably as it progresses toward becoming a key lithium producer for the U.S. market.

