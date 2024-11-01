BP’s Strategic Share Buyback Program Progresses

BP (BP) has released an update.

BP has been actively buying back its own shares throughout October 2024, as authorized during its Annual General Meeting. The company repurchased millions of shares on various dates across the London Stock Exchange and Cboe, with plans to cancel these shares, ultimately affecting its total voting rights. This ongoing buyback program could potentially influence BP’s stock value and attract the attention of investors in the financial markets.

