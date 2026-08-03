BPRN Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/5/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/5/26, Princeton Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BPRN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.35, payable on 8/28/26. As a percentage of BPRN's recent stock price of $41.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of Princeton Bancorp Inc to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when BPRN shares open for trading on 8/5/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BPRN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.37% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BPRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BPRN's low point in its 52 week range is $29.695 per share, with $43.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.58.

In Monday trading, Princeton Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

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Further BPRN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.