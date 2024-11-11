BPER Banca Launches Share Buyback for Employee Incentives

BPER Banca S.p.A. (IT:BPE) has released an update.

BPER Banca has initiated a share buyback program to allocate shares to its personnel as part of their incentive plans. The program will run until December 13, 2024, with a maximum purchase of 17.4 million shares, valued up to 53 million euros. This move aligns with the bank’s strategy to motivate and retain its workforce through share incentives.

