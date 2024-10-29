BP sees Q4 reported upstream production lower than Q3

The company said, “Looking ahead, bp (BP) expects fourth quarter 2024 reported upstream production to be lower compared with the third-quarter 2024. In its customers business, bp expects seasonally lower volumes compared to the third quarter and fuels margins to remain sensitive to movements in the cost of supply. In products, bp expects realized refining margins to remain low in the fourth quarter, albeit to continue to remain sensitive to relative movements in product cracks.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.