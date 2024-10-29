News & Insights

Stocks
BP

BP sees Q4 reported upstream production lower than Q3

October 29, 2024 — 05:30 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The company said, “Looking ahead, bp (BP) expects fourth quarter 2024 reported upstream production to be lower compared with the third-quarter 2024. In its customers business, bp expects seasonally lower volumes compared to the third quarter and fuels margins to remain sensitive to movements in the cost of supply. In products, bp expects realized refining margins to remain low in the fourth quarter, albeit to continue to remain sensitive to relative movements in product cracks.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BP
BPAQF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.