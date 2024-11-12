News & Insights

B.P. Marsh Executives Capitalize on Share Incentive Gains

November 12, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (GB:BPM) has released an update.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC, a specialist investor in early stage financial services, announced that key executives have sold shares as part of a Share Incentive Plan, which has seen the company’s stock price rise by 374% since its inception in 2016. The sales by Managing Director Alice Foulk, Chief Investment Officer Daniel Topping, and Chief Finance Officer Francesca Chappell were executed at £7.00 per share, reflecting the success of the incentive scheme designed to align management and shareholder interests.

