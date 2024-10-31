News & Insights

Stocks

B.P. Marsh Boosts Share Buy-Back and Cancels Shares

October 31, 2024 — 01:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (GB:BPM) has released an update.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Plc has announced the cancellation of 188,000 ordinary shares, adjusting the total shares in issue to 37.1 million. The company also updated its share buy-back program, adding £1 million to continue purchasing shares at a discount to its Net Asset Value, with £1.16 million now allocated for ongoing buy-backs. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through prudent financial management.

For further insights into GB:BPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.