B.P. Marsh Boosts Share Buy-Back and Cancels Shares

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (GB:BPM) has released an update.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Plc has announced the cancellation of 188,000 ordinary shares, adjusting the total shares in issue to 37.1 million. The company also updated its share buy-back program, adding £1 million to continue purchasing shares at a discount to its Net Asset Value, with £1.16 million now allocated for ongoing buy-backs. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through prudent financial management.

