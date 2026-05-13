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Boyd Group Services Q1 Adj. Profit Rises

May 13, 2026 — 06:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO, BGSI) reported a first quarter net loss of $7.9 million, compared to a loss of $2.6 million, prior year. The net loss was impacted by acquisition and transformational cost expenses in the first quarter of 2026 related to the Joe Hudson acquisition and Project 360. Loss per share was $0.28 compared to a loss of $0.12. Adjusted net earnings increased 144.3% to $16.1 million. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $0.58 from $0.31. Adjusted EBITDA increased 51.9% to $122.4 million.

First quarter sales were up 28.1% to $996.7 million. Same-store sales increased 1.7%, for the quarter.

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