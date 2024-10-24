Boyd Gaming reports Q3 EPS $1.43, consensus $1.38

Reports Q3 revenue $961.2M, consensus $912.95M. CEO Keith Smith said: “Our company continued to produce solid results in the third quarter, as underlying customer trends remained stable. During the quarter, we realized the benefits of our recent investments in our Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South segments. These investments produced strong returns, driving revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR gains in both segments. We also benefited from excellent performances in both our Online and Managed businesses, demonstrating the value of our diversified business model. We strengthened our growth pipeline, securing an opportunity to develop a best-in-market casino resort in Norfolk, Virginia, while continuing work on property enhancements nationwide. And we continued our commitment to returning capital to shareholders, repurchasing more than $200M in shares during the quarter. In all, we are pleased with the ongoing performance of our business and remain focused on enhancing shareholder value.”

