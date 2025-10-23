Boyd Gaming Corp. Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.43 billion, or $17.81 per share. This compares with $131.12 million, or $1.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Boyd Gaming Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $139.14 million or $1.72 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $1.01 billion from $961.24 million last year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

