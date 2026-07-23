Boyd Gaming Corp. Bottom Line Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $131.23 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $151.46 million, or $1.84 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Boyd Gaming Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $144.43 million or $1.93 per share for the period.

Revenue held steady at $1.034 billion

Boyd Gaming Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $131.23 Mln. vs. $151.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.75 vs. $1.84 last year. -Revenue: $1.034 Bln vs. $1.034 Bln last year.

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