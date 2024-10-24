Boyd (BYD) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Boyd Gaming (BYD) reported revenue of $961.25 million, up 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.52, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $920.33 million, representing a surprise of +4.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.80%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.41.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Boyd performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Online : $141.31 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $102.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +56.5%.

: $141.31 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $102.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +56.5%. Revenues by Segment- Downtown Las Vegas : $53.30 million compared to the $51.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.

: $53.30 million compared to the $51.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year. Revenues by Segment- Midwest and South : $522.40 million versus $520.60 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.

: $522.40 million versus $520.60 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change. Revenues by Segment- Managed & Other : $32.37 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $32.27 million.

: $32.37 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $32.27 million. Revenues by Segment- Las Vegas Locals : $211.86 million compared to the $213.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.5% year over year.

: $211.86 million compared to the $213.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.5% year over year. Adjusted EBITDAR- Online : $26.01 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $14.76 million.

: $26.01 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $14.76 million. Adjusted EBITDAR- Managed & Other : $22.53 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $21.76 million.

: $22.53 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $21.76 million. Adjusted EBITDAR- Las Vegas Locals : $96.41 million compared to the $97.25 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $96.41 million compared to the $97.25 million average estimate based on five analysts. Adjusted EBITDAR- Downtown Las Vegas : $16.51 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $16.03 million.

: $16.51 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $16.03 million. Adjusted EBITDAR- Midwest and South : $196.87 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $191.38 million.

: $196.87 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $191.38 million. Adjusted EBITDAR- Corporate expense: -$21.69 million compared to the -$22.90 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Boyd have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

