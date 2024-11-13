News & Insights

Boxlight reports Q3 EPS (34c), consensus (16c)

November 13, 2024 — 05:35 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $36.3M, consensus $41.06M. “We continue to position our organization for future growth through the alignment of our brand strategy and new product innovation in both the audio and video sectors,” commented CEO Dale Strang. “The recent introduction of the IMPACT Max 2 interactive panel, along with UNITY, our all-in-one hardware device used to manage audio communication and safety ecosystems, complement our existing, award-winning and state-of-the-art portfolio, enabling us to meet the anticipated growth in future demand, as schools modernize technology, increase STEM programs and focus on school safety. We continue to maintain operating expense discipline amidst challenging industry conditions and expect further expense reductions as we align our organization with current demand levels to drive future profitability. We are excited about the long-term outlook for the Industry and believe our recent initiatives to streamline our brands and unify our go-to-market message will position the Company for further success.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

