Boxlight Gets Intellectual Property From Circle Technology

Boxlight Corporation BOXL yesterday announced that it has acquired three LAN-based screen-sharing patents and one pending patent application from Circle Technology.

These acquisitions are part of the company’s software strategy and have been made with a view to enhance protection around its education-software solutions. The move makes sense as protecting wireless screen sharing has become important amid increasing adoption of one-to-one student devices.

Protection of its solutions should increase Boxlight’s confidence in business and help it increase focus on revenue-generating opportunities such as licensing.

Hank Nance, COO at Boxlight, stated, "Collaboration between teachers and students on front-of-classroom visual devices, and collaboration between students on their one-to-one devices, is an increasingly important part of the classroom." "Our recent efforts on software development have an emphasis in this area, and I am pleased to know we can go forward as an industry leader with strong IP protections in place," he added.

Notably, shares of Boxlight have gained 24.5% over the past six months, compared with 77.8% rally of the industry it belongs to and 23.2% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

