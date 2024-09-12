BOX Shares Surge 29% Year to Date: Should Investors Buy the Stock?

Box, Inc. BOX shares have surged 29.1% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s appreciation of 14.5% and the Zacks Internet Software industry’s return of 11%.



The outperformance can be attributed to impressive top-line growth, expanding clientele and a rich partner base.



In second-quarter fiscal 2025, BOX’s revenues were $270 million, which increased 3% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.32%. Non-GAAP earnings of 44 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. The figure jumped 22.3% year over year.

BOX Raises Guidance on Strong Clientele

BOX had more than 1,800 total customers that paid at least $100,000 annually. Strong demand for Box AI has been a gamechanger.



Suites comprised 87% of BOX’s deals of more than $100,000, up from 78% reported in the year-ago period. Enterprise Plus comprised more than 95% of those deals.



BOX raised its fiscal 2025 top-line and earnings guidance. It now expects revenues in the $1.086-$1.09 billion range, indicating an increase of 5% year over year.



So, does the raised guidance and strong portfolio aid BOX’s prospects? Let’s analyze.

Expanding Partner Base Aids BOX’s Prospects

Box is currently enhancing its cloud content management and AI platforms by forging a strong technology partner ecosystem. Its platform seamlessly integrates with leading enterprise technology providers, such as Microsoft MSFT, Apple AAPL, IBM, Alphabet GOOGL and Salesforce.



The company’s extended partnership with Microsoft to combine Azure OpenAI Service with Box AI is significant. It has partnered with Alphabet to integrate Google Cloud’s generative AI capabilities for improving enterprise workflow.



Box collaborated with Apple for the launch of the new Box app for Apple Vision Pro. Box for Apple Vision Pro transforms how individuals experience and collaborate on content in the enterprise.



Box recently announced the strategic acquisition of Alphamoon's AI-powered Intelligent Document Processing technology and team to significantly enhance its Intelligent Content Management platform.

BOX’s Q3 Guidance Positive

For third-quarter fiscal 2025, Box anticipates revenues in the range of $274-$276 million, indicating a 5% rise on a year-over-year basis.



On a non-GAAP basis, BOX projects earnings of 41-42 cents per share. The guidance includes an expected foreign exchange headwind of 2 cents.



Box expects the fiscal third-quarter billings growth rate to be in the mid-single-digit range.

BOX Shares Overvalued

BOX shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by a Value Score of C.



The stock is trading at a premium with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 4.21X compared with the industry’s 2.5X.

Are Box Shares a Buy?

Box’s strong portfolio, rich partner base and expanding clientele make the stock attractive for investors despite its stretched valuation.



BOX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a Growth Score of B, a favorable combination per the Zacks Proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

