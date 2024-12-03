Bowman Consulting awarded multi-year assignment with Illinois Tollway

Bowman Consulting (BWMN) announced it has been awarded a multi-year assignment with the Illinois Tollway to provide systemwide, on-call construction management services. Pursuant to the award, Bowman will provide phase III construction management services on an as-needed basis across the Illinois Tollway’s expansive 294-mile system. Services to be provided under the multi-year assignment include construction inspection and supervision for essential infrastructure projects such as bridge repairs, drainage improvements, pavement repairs and stream channel cross-section evaluations. In addition, Bowman will assist with geotechnical inspections, documentation management and design reviews. Under the terms of the $5M award, Illinois Tollway can issue task orders for individual projects as they are identified, providing Bowman with the ability to address specific priorities across the system in a timely and effective manner. Work under this initial award is scheduled to begin in 2025.

